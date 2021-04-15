Babar Azam expresses gratitude for entire nation after performance in 3rd T20I against South Africa

(@fidahassanain)

The Skipper says this could not have been possible without the support and trust of the entire nation and seeks more support and prayer for career.

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam has expressed gratitude for the entire nation for their good wishes and unwavering support after he made remarkable score in the 3rd T20 match against South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, the Skipper shared his pictures, with caption: “Words cannot define the gratitude I have for my fans & especially the people of my country. This couldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support & trust. Thank you for making me feel blessed & honoured. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing,”.

