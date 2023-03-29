Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan's left-arm opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, secured the third spot in the rankings, and Fakhar Zaman entered the top ten, grabbing the tenth position with a rating of 699 points.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced upgraded rankings for players across three cricket formats.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan national team captain for all three formats, retained his first position in men’s One Day International (ODI) batting ranking with a gain of 887 points.

In ODI bowlers ranking, only one Pakistani player, premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, made the cut, ranking seventh.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed the top slot in the ODI bowling ranking.

In the T20 format, Indian flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav retained his first position, while Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan ranked second. Babar Azam also made the top ten, securing the fourth position in the upgraded ranking.

However, in the recent T20 bowling ranking, no Pakistani bowler made it to the top ten list. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed the top spot in the T20 bowling ranking.

Shakib Al Hassan topped the all-rounder category, while Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan secured the fourth position in this category.