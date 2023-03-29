UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot In ODI Rankings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Pakistan's left-arm opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, secured the third spot in the rankings, and Fakhar Zaman entered the top ten, grabbing the tenth position with a rating of 699 points.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced upgraded rankings for players across three cricket formats.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan national team captain for all three formats, retained his first position in men’s One Day International (ODI) batting ranking with a gain of 887 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's left-arm opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, secured the third spot in the rankings, and Fakhar Zaman entered the top ten, grabbing the tenth position with a rating of 699 points.

In ODI bowlers ranking, only one Pakistani player, premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, made the cut, ranking seventh.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed the top slot in the ODI bowling ranking.

In the T20 format, Indian flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav retained his first position, while Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan ranked second. Babar Azam also made the top ten, securing the fourth position in the upgraded ranking.

However, in the recent T20 bowling ranking, no Pakistani bowler made it to the top ten list. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed the top spot in the T20 bowling ranking.

Shakib Al Hassan topped the all-rounder category, while Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan secured the fourth position in this category.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 ICC Babar Azam Rashid Khan Suryakumar Yadav Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq National University Afridi All Top

Recent Stories

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

22 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Month ..

US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

15 minutes ago
 Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down ..

Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down by 8.5% M/M to 42.1Mt - Rosst ..

15 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3 ..

Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Passenger Car Production Up by 52.6% in F ..

Russia's Passenger Car Production Up by 52.6% in February Compared to January - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.