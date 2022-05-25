UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard

May 25, 2022

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday: Bangladesh first innings 365 (Mushfiqur Rahim 175 not out, Liton Das 141; Kasun Rajitha 5-64, Asitha Fernando 4-93) Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 143-2) Oshada Fernando c Najmul b Ebadot 57 Dimuth Karunaratne b Shakib 80 Kusal Mendis lbw b Shakib 11 Kasun Rajitha b Ebadot 0 Angelo Mathews not out 58 Dhananjaya de Silva c Liton b Shakib 58 Dinesh Chandimal not out 10 Extras (lb6, nb2) 8 Total (five wickets; 97 overs) 282 To bat: Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Oshada), 2-139 (Mendis), 3-144 (Rajitha), 4-164 (Karunaratne), 5-266 (Dhananjaya) Bowling: Khaled 15-1-62-0 (nb1), Ebadot 26-4-78-2, Shakib 26-9-59-3, Mosaddek 2-0-14-0, Taijul 28-6-63-0 (nb1) Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

