Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday: Bangladesh first innings 365 (Mushfiqur Rahim 175 not out, Liton Das 141; Kasun Rajitha 5-64, Asitha Fernando 4-93) Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 143-2) Oshada Fernando c Najmul b Ebadot 57 Dimuth Karunaratne b Shakib 80 Kusal Mendis lbw b Shakib 11 Kasun Rajitha b Ebadot 0 Angelo Mathews not out 58 Dhananjaya de Silva c Liton b Shakib 58 Dinesh Chandimal not out 10 Extras (lb6, nb2) 8 Total (five wickets; 97 overs) 282 To bat: Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Oshada), 2-139 (Mendis), 3-144 (Rajitha), 4-164 (Karunaratne), 5-266 (Dhananjaya) Bowling: Khaled 15-1-62-0 (nb1), Ebadot 26-4-78-2, Shakib 26-9-59-3, Mosaddek 2-0-14-0, Taijul 28-6-63-0 (nb1) Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)