Baxter questions timing of Jones' England exit

Exeter boss Rob Baxter said Wednesday he was "surprised" by the timing of Eddie Jones' exit as head coach of the England rugby union team.

London, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Exeter boss Rob Baxter said Wednesday he was "surprised" by the timing of Eddie Jones' exit as head coach of the England rugby union team.

Jones was sacked on Tuesday, less than nine weeks before England's Six Nations opener against Scotland and just nine months before the World Cup starts.

There had been suggestions it would have made more sense for the Rugby Football Union to ditch Jones after this year's Six Nations, where England won just two of their five games, if they felt a change was needed ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

Instead Jones' seven-year reign came to an end following a RFU review of Autumn Nations Series which yielded defeats by Argentina and South Africa, as well as a draw with New Zealand in a game largely dominated by the All Blacks.

Exeter rugby director Baxter, once touted as a possible successor to Jones, said he'd been taken aback by the manner of the 62-year-old's departure from the England role.

"I kind of thought with the timing getting towards this second half of the season, through the Six Nations and building towards the World Cup, I was a little surprised the decision got made now," he said.

"There were grumblings and rumblings, but there always are when England don't win.

"But I will admit I was surprised the decision got made now."Baxter has guided Exeter to two English Premiership titles, as well as a European Champions Cup triumph in 2020.

Those successes led to him being linked with the England post but Baxter himself had done little to encourage the speculation.