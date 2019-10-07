UrduPoint.com
Bayern Boss Rummenigge Angered By France Call-up For Injured Hernandez

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken out against the world champions France after they called up the injured defender Lucas Hernandez for their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Iceland and Turkey

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken out against the world champions France after they called up the injured defender Lucas Hernandez for their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Iceland and Turkey.

Rummenigge had told the French football federation last week that Hernandez was unavailable because of the knee injury but the French have asked the defender to report for a medical examination.

"I want to point out that Lucas Hernandez did not play for us in the Champions League against Tottenham nor in the Bundesliga on Saturday," Rumminegge said in a press release.

