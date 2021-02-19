UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich's Tolisso To Be Sidelined For Months

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Bayern Munich's Tolisso to be sidelined for months

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has suffered a serious injury in training which could rule him out of France's Euro 2020 squad, the club said on Friday.

Tolisso, 26, tore a thigh muscle in training on Thursday.

"It's a serious muscle injury," Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick said.

"When shooting (in training), he felt intense pain, there had been no warning signs." Reports said he cried out in pain and collapsed without any contact before being whisked away in a buggy.

Tolisso has made 22 appearances for the European and recently crowned world champions this season and scored in Bayern's last Bundesliga match, the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

It is the latest setback for Bayern who also have Serge Gnabry, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez doubtful for next week's round of 16 Champions League clash with Lazio.

Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard are also out of action after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Related Topics

World France Bielefeld Frankfurt Douglas Leon Euro 2020 Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

48 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

55 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

1 hour ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

1 hour ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

1 hour ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.