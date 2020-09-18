UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Be More Forthright', Man Utd Great Neville Tells Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:51 PM

'Be more forthright', Man Utd great Neville tells players

Footballers should be allowed to speak their minds rather than being forced to act as PR machines, says Manchester United and England great Gary Neville

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Footballers should be allowed to speak their minds rather than being forced to act as PR machines, says Manchester United and England great Gary Neville.

The 45-year-old, a member of Alex Ferguson's famed "Class of '92" at Old Trafford, believes players should take "ownership of themselves".

Several high-profile footballers have spoken out on social issues in recent months.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been vocal on racism, Danny Rose on battling depression and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford campaigned to provide meals for under-privileged children.

"We need players to be more forthright in interviews and more accepting that in those interviews they display leadership characteristics," Neville said at this week's SportsPro conference.

"We often accuse them of lacking what we did, that it is not like the old days, then they get criticised for it when they express opinions.

"We have got to be really careful with young players -- you can micro-manage them too much sometimes.

"You see Twitter feeds that clearly are not being developed by them (the players) but by their PR machine and I don't like that." Neville, a two-time Champions League winner, has forged a successful career as a tv summariser and juggles a number of business interests.

He has a stake in League Two Salford City alongside former teammates including Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, co-owns two hotels with Giggs and set up University academy 92 with his ex-teammates.

It is this type of entrepreneurial streak he hopes to see in younger players.

"They should have independent thinking," he told the conference run by SportsPro, a international media company for the sports industry.

"They should attend their contract meetings and PR meetings, they should develop their talents for when they reach 35 and their teams around them leave them.

"They should take ownership of themselves." - 'Fulfilling dreams' - Neville says players should not be punished for saying what they think.

"I get dismayed by interviews post-match, the same old stuff being spurted out but when a player says 'I was appalling today' or 'he made a mistake' they say he has gone rogue.

"Well no, he's speaking the truth. He is saying what will be said in the dressing room. There is a balance between being rogue and saying nothing." Neville admits he is an "interfering so and so" at fourth-tier Salford City, which he wants to make affordable for the public in a era of rocketing ticket prices.

"We'd like to get to 5,000 people attending regularly in the next four to five years and who can comfortably afford it," he said. "I believe in that.

"We have the lowest ticket price in the league and people can gripe and say well we are wealthy owners but we believe in it as an ideal.

"Football has priced itself out of the market and it is completely wrong.

"In my mind children growing up in the streets of Manchester, Liverpool, should be able to afford to go inside the stadium and watch their teams.

"Unfortunately it is not the case." MANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Football Sports Business Twitter Company Young Liverpool David Same Manchester Price Gary Old Trafford Manchester United Market Media TV Industry Depression

Recent Stories

Germany, EU Interested in Completing Nord Stream 2 ..

32 seconds ago

Liverpool sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara

33 seconds ago

Macron vows support for French heritage amid virus ..

34 seconds ago

Coronavirus deaths on rise in France

36 seconds ago

UN HRC Resolution on Belarus Far-Fetched, Creates ..

38 seconds ago

UK, EU Continue Heated Brexit Talks After Internal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.