Belarusian Diplomats Request Information About Timanovskaya From Tokyo

Belarusian diplomats were present at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday to provide consular assistance to Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya if necessary but did not receive details from the Japanese said, the Belarusian Embassy to Japan said on Monday, adding that the diplomatic mission requested official information about the situatio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Belarusian diplomats were present at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday to provide consular assistance to Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya if necessary but did not receive details from the Japanese said, the Belarusian Embassy to Japan said on Monday, adding that the diplomatic mission requested official information about the situation.

"Upon the Embassy's receiving the information about the situation that occurred on August 1, 2021 at the Tokyo International Airport with the citizen of the Republic of Belarus Ms.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Belarusian diplomats arrived at the airport the same day to clarify the circumstances and provide the Belarusian national possible consular and legal assistance if necessary. Since the diplomats could not get the details from the representatives of the Japanese side, the Embassy has lodged the official request to the Japanese side to provide information about the citizen of Belarus. As of 17:00 August 2, Ms. Tsimanouskaya has not contacted the Embassy," the embassy said in a statement.