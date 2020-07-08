UrduPoint.com
Benfica Extend Verissimo's Reign As Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:27 AM

Benfica extend Verissimo's reign as coach

Nelson Verissimo will continue as Benfica coach for the final four league games after replacing Bruno Lage at the weekend

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Nelson Verissimo will continue as Benfica coach for the final four league games after replacing Bruno Lage at the weekend.

The defending Portuguese champions led the league before the coronavirus interruption but after two defeats and two draws in five games following the resumption they dropped six points behind Porto and Lage resigned a week ago.

The 43-year-old Verissimo, who had been an assistant, took over at the weekend and oversaw a 3-1 home win over Boavista.

More Stories From Sports

