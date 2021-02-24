UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bennett Edges UAE Tour Sprint Finish, Pogacar Remains In Red

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:46 PM

Bennett edges UAE Tour sprint finish, Pogacar remains in red

Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's red jersey

Marjan Island, United Arab Emirates, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's red jersey.

Bennett, riding for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, beat David Dekker, Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani at the end of the 204-kilometre stage.

"It feels good to win my first sprint of the season," said the 30-year-old for whom this was a 50th career win.

"I was really nervous before the sprint because it was the first fast bunch finish of the year for me.

" Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates, retains a 43-second cushion over Adam Yates in the general classification.

"It was a pretty long and hot day in the saddle," reported Tour de France champion Pogacar.

"It was a shame that our sprinter Fernando Gaviria didn't win, but we have another opportunity tomorrow," he added, referring to Thursday's fifth stage which ends at Jebel Jais, for the second summit finish of the event.

"The next stage is going to be super hard. We all know how strong Adam Yates is. I hope to have good legs again," added Pogacar.

Related Topics

France UAE David Ireland National University Event All

Recent Stories

KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom ..

3 minutes ago

Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink M ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

1 hour ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.