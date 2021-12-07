UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration's Boycott Of Beijing Olympics 'Minimal Option' - Former US Diplomat

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:20 AM

Biden Administration's Boycott of Beijing Olympics 'Minimal Option' - Former US Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Biden administration chose the "minimal option" available to it from the pressure it faced to boycott the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, and US athletes will still be able to take part in them, retired diplomat and China relations expert Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

"Given pressure to boycott the Olympics to protest all sorts of causes, this is the minimal option," Freeman, who was President Richard Nixon's translator during his 1972 visit to Beijing that established the modern US-China relationship, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that the United States will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the event, although US athletes will be allowed to participate.

Freeman said the diplomatic boycott would not affect the US athletes who would continue to participate in all the events.

"The athletes will be able to compete. They don't and won't care who is in the stands. China never intended, given COVID-19 and political issues, to invite US officials to attend in any event," he said.

Beijing should not allow the petty slight to escalate needlessly into a new major clash between the two nations, Freeman advised.

"If China is wise, it will brush this off as a petty move that does not require a response," he said.

Chinese Embassy in Washington  spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik in a statement that the US diplomatic boycott was "a political manipulation" and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, but added that it would have no impact on the success of the Games.

Related Topics

Protest China White House Visit Beijing United States Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

5 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

5 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

5 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

5 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

5 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.