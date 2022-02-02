UrduPoint.com

Bilal Bags Three, Abubakar Two Titles In National Junior Tennis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Bilal bags three, Abubakar two titles in National Junior Tennis

Triple crowns for Bilal Asim (Sicas), two titles for Abubakar Talha (Wapda) and one each for Haider Ali Rizwan, Ashtafila Arif, Ahtesham Humayun, Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hajra Sohail in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Triple crowns for Bilal Asim (Sicas), two titles for Abubakar Talha (Wapda) and one each for Haider Ali Rizwan, Ashtafila Arif, Ahtesham Humayun, Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hajra Sohail in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

Bilal Asim, a brilliant student of SICAS, started the medal winning streak by winning the U-18 final, where he played tremendous tennis and thumped talented Haider Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-3. Bilal then doubled his crowns, when, partnering with Haider Ali Rizwan, overpowered the spirited pair of Farman Shakeel and Hassan Ali 6-3, 6-2 in boys U-18 doubles final. Bilal completed the hat-trick of crowns when he won the boys U-16 final in which he outsmarted his doubles partner, Haider Ali Rizwan, 6-3, 6-0.

The girls U-18 final saw emerging tennis player Ashtafila Arif (Crescent school) struggled hard to tame talented Zahra Suleman 3-6, 7-6, 10-5. After winning the title clash, Ashtafila said: "I am training very hard and aiming high this year. I am keen to win the maximum national title in my age category, Under-18, for which I am very committed and dedicated and hopefully, by the end of this year, I will be on top in this category.

" Abubakar Talha of Wapda first beat Umar Jawad 6-2, 6-3 in the boys/girls U-12 final to lift the first title and then doubled the title tally by winning the boys U-14 doubles final in which he, partnering with talented Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens), beat the spirited duo of Ameer Mazari and Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-0, 5-4.

The boys U-14 title was clinched by Ahtesham Humayun, who faced a tough fight from fighter Hussnain Ali Rizwan before winning the title clash by 0-6, 6-1, 10-8. The boys/girls U-10 title was claimed by Hajra Suhail (AAA Associates), who outclassed young Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-0. The boys/girls U-8 gold was won by Aimen Rehan, silver by Ehsan Bari and bronze by Daniyal Afzal Malik. The boys/girls U-6 gold went to Mamnoon Bari, silver to Yahya Khan and bronze to Aahil Khurram.

Millat Tractors Senior Manager Admin/Purchase Lt Col (retd) Mukhtar Ahmad Bhatti graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and runners-up. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Imran Ayub of Millat Tractors, Naeem Sid from USA, Ashfaq Chohan, players and their families and tennis enthusiasts.

Related Topics

USA Tennis Punjab Yahya Khan Student Young Tame Rashid Bari Shakeel Gold Silver Bronze From Top Millat Tractors Limited

Recent Stories

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Di ..

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Dividends on EuRoPol Gaz's Profi ..

33 seconds ago
 Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But En ..

Additional US Troops in Europe Not to Fight But Ensure Defense of NATO Allies - ..

35 seconds ago
 Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

Kashmir Day will be observed on Feb 5 in Larkana

36 seconds ago
 US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invad ..

US Unaware If Russia Made Final Decision to 'Invade' Ukraine - Pentagon

39 seconds ago
 Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Respon ..

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Response to Security Proposals - Ant ..

4 minutes ago
 US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Ro ..

US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Romanian Government - Pentagon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>