Boca Juniors thrash Velez Sarsfields 7-1

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sebastian Villa and Gonzalo Maroni scored two goals each as Boca Juniors won 7-1 at Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's Primera Division on Monday.

Colombia international Villa netted either side of halftime before former Sampdoria midfielder Maroni struck twice in the space of 19 minutes at El Fortin.

Edwin Cardona, Carlos Tevez and Jorman Campuzano were also on target for the visitors.Velez, who had won their first three matches of the season before Sunday's duel, controlled 60% of possession and completed 537 passes to Boca's 371.

But Mauricio Pellegrino's men struggled to find a cutting edge in attack and their only goal came through Juan Lucero in the 26th minute.

The result lifted Boca to fourth in the 13-team Group B standings with eight points from four matches, a point behind first-placed Lanus. Velez dropped to third, trailing the leaders on goal difference.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Defensa y Justicia drew 1-1 at Gimnasia, Union won 1-0 at Patronato and Estudiantes thrashed hosts Arsenal Sarandi 5-0.