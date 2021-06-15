UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bora Pin Tour Hopes On Sagan, Kelderman

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:38 PM

Bora pin Tour hopes on Sagan, Kelderman

German team Bora-Hansgrohe are pinning their Tour de France hopes on Slovakian seven-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, third at last year's Giro, after unveiling their squad for the June 26-July 18 race on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :German team Bora-Hansgrohe are pinning their Tour de France hopes on Slovakian seven-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, third at last year's Giro, after unveiling their squad for the June 26-July 18 race on Tuesday.

German sprinter Pascal Ackermann did not make the cut but compatriot Emanuel Buchmann, fourth in the 2019 edition, is on the eight-man team.

Austrian climber Patrick Konrad and Italian Daniel Oss, who will help Sagan, are also in the squad, as are recent Dauphine stage winner Lukas Poestlberger of Austria and German rider Nils Politt.

Completing the squad is Dutch debutant Ide Schelling, 23.

"We thought to bring along two sprinters in Ackermann and Sagan but Pascal is not currently at the level to make his Tour bow," said team chief Ralph Denk.

"Our objectives are a stage win and a top five in the final overall standings. Of course we shall also be targeting the green jersey but that will be a tough battle." Bora squad for Tour de FranceEmanuel Buchmann (GER), Wilco Kelderman (NED), Patrick Konrad (AUT), Daniel Oss (ITA), Nils Politt (GER), Lukas Poestlberger (AUT), Peter Sagan (SVK), Ide Schelling (NED)

Related Topics

France German Climber Ita Austria June 2019 Top Race

Recent Stories

Cars sale, production increased by 56.63 and 49.67 ..

2 seconds ago

Governor Sindh for strengthening Pak-Iran economic ..

3 seconds ago

Irreversible warming tipping point may have been t ..

6 seconds ago

Newly-Appointed Music Director of New York City Op ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s health department receives &#039; ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir Khan will not play today’s match a ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.