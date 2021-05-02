UrduPoint.com
Bordeaux Beat Rennes To Ease Relegation Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Paris, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Bordeaux snapped a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 home victory over European hopefuls Rennes on Sunday to edge clear of a potential relegation battle.

Teenager Sekou Mara scored the winner 11 minutes into his first Ligue 1 start after Rennes were reduced to 10 men following the early dismissal of France midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Some 800 Bordeaux fans escorted the Bordeaux team coach from their hotel to the Matmut Atlantique, in a show of support for a struggling club that was placed into administration last month.

American investment fund King Street recently announced it was going to pull its financial support for the six-time French champions, sparking fears the club could go out of business.

Supporters, some carrying smoke grenades and others waving flags, again voiced their anger at president Frederic Longuepee, accusing him of plunging the club into bankruptcy.

Last week, they had protested in front of the city's town hall demanding Longuepee's resignation. On Sunday, many supported the team from just outside ground as Bordeaux won for only the second time in 14 games.

Jean-Louis Gasset's side moved eight points clear of the bottom three although that gap could be cut later Sunday with Nantes and Nimes both in action.

Defeat for Rennes denied them the chance of climbing into the final European spot in fifth.

