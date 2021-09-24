UrduPoint.com

Bottas Leads Hamilton In Russian GP Opening Practice

Muhammad Rameez 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:51 PM

Bottas leads Hamilton in Russian GP opening practice

Valtteri Bottas emerged from Friday's Russian Grand Prix opening practice 0.211 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton for a Mercedes 1-2 at the Sochi circuit in the former Olympic Park

Sochi, Russia, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Valtteri Bottas emerged from Friday's Russian Grand Prix opening practice 0.211 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton for a Mercedes 1-2 at the Sochi circuit in the former Olympic Park.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by five points in the world championship, came in third, just 0.16 sec behind his title rival.

With a penalty after being deemed "predominately" to blame for his Monza crash with Hamilton, the best Verstappen can hope for on Sunday's grid is fourth.

Sochi has proved a fertile hunting ground for Hamilton, who is targeting a fifth win in Russia to seal an unprecedented century of wins.

The seven-time world champion has been stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took fourth in the morning session. The man from Monaco will start from the back of Sunday's grid after an engine change.

Red Bull could choose this 15th round of the championship to fit Verstappen's car with a new engine as well to see it through to the end of the season.

In fifth and sixth came Sebastian Vettel, who announced this week he is staying at Aston Martin next year, and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

A routine session for most of the drivers apart from McLaren's Lando Norris who crashed on the way back to the pits.

"I don't know what happened, the rear just locked," said the Briton who is lying fourth in the championship standings.

One man happy to be back on the track despite only posting the 15th fastest time was Kimi Raikkonen after the Alfa Romeo driver missed the last two races following a positive Covid-19 test.

The session was blessed with sunshine but heavy rain is forecast for Saturday's qualifying.

Related Topics

Century World Russia Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Man Monaco Sochi Pierre Sunday Olympics From Best Alfa Romeo Aston Martin McLaren

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

4 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

4 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.