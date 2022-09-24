Bratislava wins at Bystrica in Slovak ice hockey premiership

Defending champion HC Slovan Bratislava defeated HC'05 Banska Bystrica in the third round of the Slovak ice hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga on Friday

BRATISLAVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Defending champion HC Slovan Bratislava defeated HC'05 Banska Bystrica in the third round of the Slovak ice hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga on Friday.

Bratislava was up 3-0 in the middle of the clash, and added two more goals in the final period to win 5-1. Bratislava's Canadian forward Brant Harris led the scoring sheet with two goals.

However, Bratislava coach Jan Pardavy was not completely satisfied.

"The way we played the first 30 minutes is the one we would like to present ourselves with, in a dominant fashion. But after that, we started to make bad decisions. Bystrica took advantage of that. We can't allow our opponent to get back into the game so easily. The season will be long and unforgiving. Luckily this time, it ended in our favor," said Pardavy after the game.