UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Not Allowed To Watch Soccer Game Over Lack Of Vaccination

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:50 AM

Brazilian President Not Allowed to Watch Soccer Game Over Lack of Vaccination

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he was denied entry to the Santos vs Gremio football match because he did not have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

"Why the card, vaccination passport? I just wanted to watch the Santos game, and they said he has to be vaccinated. Why is that?" Bolsonaro asked reporters on Sunday, adding that he has more antibodies than those who have received the shots.

A video of the president's conversation with the press in Guaruja, Sao Paulo, was released by Metropoles on Sunday.

Bolsonaro is currently on vacation in Sao Paulo, according to local media reports. The Brazilian leader has expressed scepticism toward coronavirus vaccines and has not been inoculated. He contracted the coronavirus in July 2020. After being in quarantine for a couple of weeks, the right-wing president - an ardent opponent of lockdowns who often defies mask wearing rules - returned to work.

Related Topics

Football Santos Sao Paulo July Sunday 2020 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal area ..

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal areas by weekend

6 hours ago
 Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee ..

Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee, water in strengthening cultu ..

7 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

8 hours ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

9 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.