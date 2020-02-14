UrduPoint.com
Break Brought Welcome Respite For Players, Says Klopp

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:18 PM

Break brought welcome respite for players, says Klopp

The first ever Premier League mid-season break pleased Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as it allowed the runaway leaders to rest their aches and pains following the hectic festive period

The first ever Premier League mid-season break pleased Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as it allowed the runaway leaders to rest their aches and pains following the hectic festive period.

The 52-year-old German takes his players to bottom-placed Norwich on Saturday holding a 22 point lead over two-time defending champions Manchester City.

Klopp said the break will have done his squad the world of good as he knew from his own playing experience.

"I was a player myself. When I look back it feels like I played through 80% of the time with pain," he said at his eve of match press conference.

"Nobody appreciated that because I played bad so it didn't help. Nobody asked then. It is completely normal for a professional football player to play through pain.

"After that long period in December-January, there was no player in the squad who had no pain. Everybody had something." Klopp -- whose Champions League holders travel to Atletico Madrid next week in their last 16 first leg clash -- has also been boosted by the return to fitness from hamstring injuries of Senegal attacker Sadio Mane and veteran James Milner.

Sane has missed the last four matches while Milner has been out since January 5.

"Millie (Milner) and Sadio are back. When they are back you consider them immediately," said Klopp.

"Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training.

"We have some good options. Hopefully it stays like this for the rest of the season." Klopp says Norwich may be struggling at the bottom -- they are seven points adrift of safety -- but he is full of respect for their adventurous style of play.

"I really admire that Norwich stick to their principles. It's really good football, super coaching," Klopp said.

"You can see all the patterns on the pitch, all the movements -- that's from the training ground. They've caused 95% of all teams real problems.

"They've lost a lot of these games, that's why they're in the situation they are, but for me, on the outside, it looks like a club that really sticks together."

