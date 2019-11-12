British champ Tanfield joins French oufit AG2R

British cycling champion Harry Tanfield has signed on with AG2R La Mondiale for next season, the French team said Tuesday

Vaujany, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :British cycling champion Harry Tanfield has signed on with AG2R La Mondiale for next season, the French team said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old who won the individual pursuit at the British track championships last year will line up with Romain Bardet, top climber in the 2019 Tour de France, in a team that has brought in four newcomers ahead of the 2020 season.

Team director Vincent Lavenu said he came close to signing the Briton a year ago.

"He is a talented rider who is going to help us in the time trials," Lavenu said. "He will bring quality to the classics races."