British Champ Tanfield Joins French Oufit AG2R

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

British cycling champion Harry Tanfield has signed on with AG2R La Mondiale for next season, the French team said Tuesday

The 24-year-old who won the individual pursuit at the British track championships last year will line up with Romain Bardet, top climber in the 2019 Tour de France, in a team that has brought in four newcomers ahead of the 2020 season.

Team director Vincent Lavenu said he came close to signing the Briton a year ago.

"He is a talented rider who is going to help us in the time trials," Lavenu said. "He will bring quality to the classics races."

