UrduPoint.com

British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed Finishes Top 5 In The Detroit Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed finishes top 5 in the Detroit Grand Prix

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Enaam Ahmed, a 23 years old talented British Pakistani sports racer, achieved an impressive accomplishment by securing a top-five finish in the Detroit Grand Prix.

The event was part of Round 4 of the 2023 IndyNXT by Firestone, which took place in Detroit, the renowned auto manufacturing capital of the United States (US).

A suspension part failure in qualifying forced him to start from outside the top 10 but Enaam Ahmed made up fast and finished in the top 5.

On the opening lap, the car of Louis Foster was spun around by Hunter McElrea and Enaam had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into him, and also avoiding the walls. Enaam overtook two cars in one corner moving him up into the Top 5.

His aggressive overtaking wowed the American spectators who now call him the Pakistani Panther.

This is the second time in a month that Enaam has ended up in the top-five places, beating the most talented racing drivers America and the world has to offer.

"The concrete canyon that is the Detroit Street circuit, I had to be careful as there was chaos all around at the start.

I still managed to pass seven cars," an excited Enaam said after picking up several places and finishing fifth in the race.

"This is his second top-five finish after fourth-place finishes at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. Enaam has jumped to 8th in the championship standings." "Championship success is a long game. Both my team and myself are rookies in the series and we are learning from each other. My goal is to be in the top five this year, and gain experience on American ovals and style of racing. If the opportunity is there I want to fight for the title this year," explains Ahmed.

Enaam's illustrious career flying under the Pakistani flag has seen him beat the records of Formula One driver's Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Not only that, Enaam Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan, and has surpassed the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Driver Car Hamilton Detroit United States National University Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

48 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

48 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.