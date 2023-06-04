British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed finishes top 5 in the Detroit Grand Prix

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Enaam Ahmed, a 23 years old talented British Pakistani sports racer, achieved an impressive accomplishment by securing a top-five finish in the Detroit Grand Prix.

The event was part of Round 4 of the 2023 IndyNXT by Firestone, which took place in Detroit, the renowned auto manufacturing capital of the United States (US).

A suspension part failure in qualifying forced him to start from outside the top 10 but Enaam Ahmed made up fast and finished in the top 5.

On the opening lap, the car of Louis Foster was spun around by Hunter McElrea and Enaam had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into him, and also avoiding the walls. Enaam overtook two cars in one corner moving him up into the Top 5.

His aggressive overtaking wowed the American spectators who now call him the Pakistani Panther.

This is the second time in a month that Enaam has ended up in the top-five places, beating the most talented racing drivers America and the world has to offer.

"The concrete canyon that is the Detroit Street circuit, I had to be careful as there was chaos all around at the start.

I still managed to pass seven cars," an excited Enaam said after picking up several places and finishing fifth in the race.

"This is his second top-five finish after fourth-place finishes at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. Enaam has jumped to 8th in the championship standings." "Championship success is a long game. Both my team and myself are rookies in the series and we are learning from each other. My goal is to be in the top five this year, and gain experience on American ovals and style of racing. If the opportunity is there I want to fight for the title this year," explains Ahmed.

Enaam's illustrious career flying under the Pakistani flag has seen him beat the records of Formula One driver's Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Not only that, Enaam Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan, and has surpassed the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.