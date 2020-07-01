Broken pole leaves vaulter Lavillenie with fractured thumb

Lyon, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Former Olympic pole vault gold medallist and ex-world record holder Renaud Lavillenie will undergo surgery on a fractured thumb and miss six weeks training after an accident in his back garden.

The London Olympic champion posted a smiling photo of himself on Twitter with a splint on his thumb and his back garden pole vault apparatus in the background.

"Following a broken pole in the garden this weekend, I had tests that revealed a broken thumb requiring surgery that will take place tomorrow," wrote the Frenchman.

"Six weeks out, I'll be back in action at the end of August."In May, Lavillenie enjoyed happier experience on his own patch when he tied with current world record holder Armand Duplantis in the "Ultimate Garden Clash". Both cleared five metres 36 times in half an hour.