UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broken Pole Leaves Vaulter Lavillenie With Fractured Thumb

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Broken pole leaves vaulter Lavillenie with fractured thumb

Lyon, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Former Olympic pole vault gold medallist and ex-world record holder Renaud Lavillenie will undergo surgery on a fractured thumb and miss six weeks training after an accident in his back garden.

The London Olympic champion posted a smiling photo of himself on Twitter with a splint on his thumb and his back garden pole vault apparatus in the background.

"Following a broken pole in the garden this weekend, I had tests that revealed a broken thumb requiring surgery that will take place tomorrow," wrote the Frenchman.

"Six weeks out, I'll be back in action at the end of August."In May, Lavillenie enjoyed happier experience on his own patch when he tied with current world record holder Armand Duplantis in the "Ultimate Garden Clash". Both cleared five metres 36 times in half an hour.

Related Topics

Accident World Twitter London May August Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

51 minutes ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

51 minutes ago

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

2 hours ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

2 hours ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.