UrduPoint.com

Bucks Roll Over Short-handed Nuggets, Suns Win 15th Straight

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:03 PM

Bucks roll over short-handed Nuggets, Suns win 15th straight

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went wire-to-wire to capture their sixth consecutive victory with a 120-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went wire-to-wire to capture their sixth consecutive victory with a 120-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Pat Connaughton poured in 20 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks, who are now four games above the .500 win mark.

Jrue Holiday scored 16 points, Bobby Portis tallied 11 and Grayson Allen finished with 10.

Aaron Gordon scored 18 points and nine rebounds for Denver, who lost their sixth straight.

Will Barton tallied 17 points and nine rebounds while Facundo Campazzo had 16 points as Denver fell behind by 20 points in the second half and shot just 17 of 47 from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets were missing Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (knee), Bones Hyland (ankle) and P.J. Dozier (ACL).

Jokic missed his fourth straight game for the Nuggets, who trailed by 11 at the end of the first quarter, and at the half.

Denver cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Milwaukee compiled a 20-point lead late in the fourth.

The Nuggets tried to chip away but never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Elsewhere, Reggie Jackson scored a team-high 21 points, Terance Mann delivered 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the hapless Detroit Pistons 107-96.

Eric Bledsoe busted out of a slump to score 15 points for the Clippers, who have won just three of their last seven games. Bledsoe had been averaging just 5.2 points over the previous five games.

"To have a comfortable lead was good," coach Tyronn Lue said. "We made some shots, did a good job of getting to the paint and made the right play. We had 16 assists in the first half, so moving the basketball was good to see." Paul George added 12 points, Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 points and five rebounds for the Clippers in front of a crowd of 18,100 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Clippers were missing forward Nicolas Batum, who entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss more games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Pistons, who dropped their fifth straight.

They squandered second-half double-digit leads to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami prior to a 114-93 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Detroit's Trey Lyles contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while Cade Cunningham finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Cory Joseph and Frank Jackson also had 10 points apiece for Detroit.

The Pistons made just eight of 33 shots from the three-point line and just 36.7 of their shots overall.

Detroit welcomed back center Isaiah Stewart, who was slapped with a two-game ban by the league for an altercation with Lakers star LeBron James on Sunday.

Stewart finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.

In New York, all-star guard Devin Booker scored 32 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 to extend their win streak to 15 games, equalling the club's second-longest win streak.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3.

The franchise record of 17 straight wins was set during the 2006-07 season.

The Suns' next game is Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

"We do it one at a time. We know we have a tough opponent tomorrow that's been waiting on us, well rested," Booker said. "So, we just have to come in with the same mentality, play the type of basketball that we do, defend at high level, put ourselves in good shape to get it done."Also, Atlanta Hawks rolled to a 132-100 lopsided win over the host Memphis Grizzlies, who lost Ja Morant in the first quarter with a sprained knee.

Related Topics

Job Los Angeles George Same Lead Jackson Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix Detroit Denver Miami Atlanta New York Sunday From Coach P

Recent Stories

Bus Crash in Central Mexico Kills 21, Injures 30 - ..

Bus Crash in Central Mexico Kills 21, Injures 30 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow ..

President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow in Ashgabat

17 minutes ago
 IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General ..

IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General Election in Kyrgyzstan

26 minutes ago
 New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day th ..

New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day three

26 minutes ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hos ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.