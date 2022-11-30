UrduPoint.com

Carter-Vickers In For USA Against Iran

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 01:11 AM

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's crucial World Cup Group B clash with Iran

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :United States coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's crucial World Cup Group B clash with Iran.

In a surprise move, Berhalter handed a start to Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of the US defence with Walker Zimmerman dropped.

Celtic player Carter-Vickers partners Fulham's Tim Ream at centre-back.

The other change sees Norwich's Josh Sargent return to to the starting line-up at centre-forward, replacing Haji Wright, who got the nod for last Friday's draw with England.

Iran meanwhile recalled goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to the starting line-up.

Beiranvand missed last Friday's 2-0 win over Wales after being injured against England earlier in Group B.

Starting line-ups: Iran (4-4-2) Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt) Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR) United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vikers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Related Topics

USA Injured World Iran Norwich Wales Tyler United States Christian Coach

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

46 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

49 seconds ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 minutes ago
 Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.