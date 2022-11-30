Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's crucial World Cup Group B clash with Iran

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's crucial World Cup Group B clash with Iran.

In a surprise move, Berhalter handed a start to Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of the US defence with Walker Zimmerman dropped.

Celtic player Carter-Vickers partners Fulham's Tim Ream at centre-back.

The other change sees Norwich's Josh Sargent return to to the starting line-up at centre-forward, replacing Haji Wright, who got the nod for last Friday's draw with England.

Iran meanwhile recalled goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to the starting line-up.

Beiranvand missed last Friday's 2-0 win over Wales after being injured against England earlier in Group B.

Starting line-ups: Iran (4-4-2) Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt) Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR) United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vikers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)