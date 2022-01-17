UrduPoint.com

CAS Frees Pape Gueye To Play For Senegal At AFCON

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2022 | 11:48 PM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday provisionally lifted a FIFA ban on Pape Gueye, freeing the Marseille midfielder to play for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday provisionally lifted a FIFA ban on Pape Gueye, freeing the Marseille midfielder to play for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lausanne-based court has not yet ruled on the FIFA decision to ban the 22-year-old from all official competitions for four months but he "is no longer suspended for the moment", a CAS spokesman told AFP.

Gueye, who is in Cameroon with the Senegal squad, "obtained a suspension" of the ruling, said the CAS spokesman.

That frees him to play on Tuesday as Senegal face Malawi in a game they need to at least draw to ensure they advance to the round of 16.

FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber also imposed a one-year transfer ban on Marseille.

The ruling followed a complaint by Premier League side Watford.

After starting his career at Le Havre, Gueye was due to become a free agent in the summer of 2020. In April of that year, he signed a pre-contract with Watford before changing his mind and agreeing a deal with Marseille.

He has since appeared 61 times for the Ligue 1 club in all competitions.

Gueye played for France at under-18 and under-19 level before opting to represent Senegal, where his parents are from, last October.

He came off the bench in Senegal's opening group victory over Zimbabwe but missed the goalless draw with Guinea because of the suspension.

Marseille, who were also fined just over two million Euros ($2.28 million), have said they intend to appeal the FIFA punishment.

