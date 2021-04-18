UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Wins Sprint As Diaz Takes Tour Of Turkey

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Cavendish wins sprint as Diaz takes Tour of Turkey

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish finished off the Tour of Turkey on Sunday with a fourth victory in eight stages while Jose Manuel Diaz hung on to overall victory by one second.

British veteran Cavendish, who rides for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, landed the final blow in his week-long sprint duel with Jasper Philipsen, bursting past the young Belgian in the closing 100 metres of a 160.3km final stage from Bodrum to Kusadasi.

The 35-year-old Cavendish, who before this race had not won since February 2018, grabbed the second, third and fourth stages in Turkey with Philipsen second each time.

The Belgian hit back to take stage six, when Cavendish missed the podium, and stage seven, with Cavendish third.

Spaniard Jose Manuel Diaz, who rides for Delko, edged Australian Jay Vine to win the fifth stage and collect precious bonus seconds.

Despite the efforts of Vine's depleted Alpecin team, including Philipsen, on Sunday, he could not collect the bonus he needed to overhaul Diaz's tiny lead.

The BB Hotels team withdrew from the race before the final stage after a positive Covid-19 test in its team. The American Rally team had done the same on Friday morning.

DECEUNINCK

Related Topics

Turkey Young Jasper Same Lead February Sunday 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.