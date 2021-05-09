UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chakabva Leads Zimbabwe Fight In Follow-on

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chakabva leads Zimbabwe fight in follow-on

Harare, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Regis Chakabva led an improved Zimbabwe batting performance as the host nation battled to avoid an innings defeat on the third day of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were 98 for two at tea in their second innings after being forced to follow on 378 runs behind.

Chakabva followed up his top score of 33 in the first innings with 43 not out.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali continued his mastery over Zimbabwe's batsmen as the host nation were bowled out for 132 in the first innings.

Hasan took a career-best five for 27 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 80 runs in an extended morning's play.

Hasan, man of the match after taking nine for 89 as Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs at the same venue, gave another impeccable display of controlled fast bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had Tarisai Musakanda caught behind in the fifth over of the second innings but Chakabva and opening batsman Kevin Kasuza put on 50 for the second wicket before Kasuza was bowled by Nauman Ali going for a big shot three balls after hitting the left-arm spinner for six.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man Same Zimbabwe Hasan Ali Tarisai Musakanda Sunday National University Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

3 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

5 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.