Cherchesov Leaves Post of Russian National Football Team Head Coach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Stanislav Cherchesov left the post of head coach of the Russian national football team, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Telegram.

Cherchesov's coaching staff resigned as well, the RFU will begin finding candidates for these positions.

The Russian national team was unable to get to the playoffs at the European Championship, finishing last in group B.

The Russians defeated the national team of Finland (1-0), lost to the Belgians (0-3) and the Danes (1-4).

Cherchesov has been coaching the national team since August 2016. Under his leadership, the team reached the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup 2018, which was held in Russia. At the 2017 Confederations Cup, the Russian national team failed to go through the group stage. In the Nations League, the Russian team twice failed to achieve an upgrade in class and remains in Division B.