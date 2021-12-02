China Opposes Politicization of Sports Amid Tennis Star Peng Shuai Controversy - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Chinese foreign ministry commented on the suspension of all tournaments by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) over the international scandal around athlete Peng Shuai by saying that China has always been opposed to the politicization of sports.

WTA CEO Steve Simon said on Wednesday that all tennis tournaments in China have been suspended because of Peng's situation.

"China has always opposed politicization of sports," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing.

At the beginning of November, 35-year-old Peng made a post on Weibo in which she accused former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli, 75, of sexual assault during several years of an unstable affair.

The post was immediately deleted and Peng's accounts disappeared from Chinese social networks, while the tennis star herself stopped communicating, raising concerns for her safety.

Peng reappeared in public for the first time in several weeks on November 21 at the opening ceremony of a teenage tennis match final in Beijing. The next day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said President Thomas Bach had had a phone call with Peng who said that she was safe. The Chinese tennis star confirmed her safety during another video call with Bach earlier today.

Peng is a two-time Grand Slam doubles winner. In total, she has won 23 WTA tournaments in doubles and two in singles.