Zhouyu Wang from China won the weightlifting Olympic gold in the -87kg category at the Tokyo games on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Zhouyu Wang from China won the weightlifting Olympic gold in the -87kg category at the Tokyo games on Monday.

Ecuador's Tamara Salazar came second while the bronze medal went to Crismery Santana from the Dominican Republic.