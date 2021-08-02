UrduPoint.com

China's Zhouyu Wang Wins Weightlifting Olympic Gold At Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:54 PM

Zhouyu Wang from China won the weightlifting Olympic gold in the -87kg category at the Tokyo games on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Zhouyu Wang from China won the weightlifting Olympic gold in the -87kg category at the Tokyo games on Monday.

Ecuador's Tamara Salazar came second while the bronze medal went to Crismery Santana from the Dominican Republic.

