China's bitter loss to Syria in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier has sparked a new wave of criticism on its national football team and soul-searching about the game in the country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :China's bitter loss to Syria in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier has sparked a new wave of criticism on its national football team and soul-searching about the game in the country.

A second-half own goal by defender Zhang Linpeng gifted Syria a 2-1 win in Dubai on Thursday. The result left Syria comfortably atop Group A, while China is five points behind in second place, only above the Philippines on goal difference, putting its World Cup hopes in peril. Only the top team from the eight groups and the four best second-place finishers will advance.

Outlet Soccernews ran a story with the headline "Chinese football team should not always be the laughing stock." In the article, the paper said "It once again proves that there is no shortcut for the game" and Chinese football authorities must become "aware of the reason behind China's repeated failure in big tournaments." China has not qualified for the World Cup finals since its debut appearance in 2002, when Bora Milutinovic's team lost all three games in South Korea against Costa Rica, Brazil and Turkey.

Paper.cn wrote in an article that China's defeat was not just "a matter of bad luck," referring to Zhang's own goal.

"Perennial failure on the big stage cannot be attributed to a lack of luck," said the Shanghai-based media outlet. "For Chinese football, investing in kids and youth development is the only correct option, though it will take a long time to bear fruits." China head coach Marcello Lippi resigned following the loss. "My pay is very high and I take all the blame. I am quitting as China's coach," the 71-year-old Italian told a press conference after the match.

Ma Dexing, a renowned soccer columnist with Titan sports Weekly, noted some positives out of the defeat and Lippi's resignation, writing in an article that it may turn out to be "a blessing in disguise" for Chinese football.

Apart from hiring Lippi as the head coach, the Chinese Football Association have also naturalized talent from around the world including Brazil-born striker Elkeson in a bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

"After all these efforts fail to make China a football powerhouse, the Chinese football authorities should be disillusioned now," Ma wrote in the article.

"Maybe Chinese football can start a new lease of life from today," he added.