Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang To Miss Olympics Over Doping Charges
Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:41 PM
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese swimmer Sun Yang will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday increased his ban for doping charges.
CAS ruled that Sun be suspended for four years and three months starting on February 28, 2020.