UrduPoint.com

Chiquinho Back For Benfica, Brugge Start Yaremchuk

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Chiquinho back for Benfica, Brugge start Yaremchuk

Lisbon, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chiquinho returns from injury to start in midfield for Benfica in their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has taken Enzo Fernandez's role after his Premier League record transfer move to Chelsea in January, missed the 2-0 win on Friday over Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight.

The domestic league leaders hold a 2-0 lead over Brugge from the first leg in Belgium and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the second season in a row.

Goncalo Ramos netted both goals against Famalicao and leads the line for Roger Schmidt's side.

Benfica will do battle with a familiar face in Brugge striker Roman Yaremchuk, who is handed a surprise start by Scott Parker.

The Ukrainian striker had not started a match in the Champions League for Brugge this season.

Parker's side have struggled since he was appointed in December and have just one win in their last six games across all competitions.

Starting line-ups: Benfica (4-2-3-1) Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi (capt), Alejandro Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Chiquinho; Fredrik Aursnes, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Roger Schmidt (GER) Club Brugge (4-4-2) Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Abakar Sylla, Brandon Mechele, Bjorn Meijer; Tajon Buchanan, Casper Nielsen, Hans Vanaken (capt), Kamal Sowah; Roman Yaremchuk, Noa Lang Coach: Scott Parker (ENG) Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

Related Topics

Brugge Brandon Buchanan Lead Casper Belgium January December All From Top Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

48 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

48 minutes ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

1 hour ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

2 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

2 hours ago
 Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks ..

Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks to Financial System in Coming ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.