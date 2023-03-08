Chiquinho back for Benfica, Brugge start Yaremchuk

Lisbon, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chiquinho returns from injury to start in midfield for Benfica in their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has taken Enzo Fernandez's role after his Premier League record transfer move to Chelsea in January, missed the 2-0 win on Friday over Famalicao in the Portuguese top flight.

The domestic league leaders hold a 2-0 lead over Brugge from the first leg in Belgium and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the second season in a row.

Goncalo Ramos netted both goals against Famalicao and leads the line for Roger Schmidt's side.

Benfica will do battle with a familiar face in Brugge striker Roman Yaremchuk, who is handed a surprise start by Scott Parker.

The Ukrainian striker had not started a match in the Champions League for Brugge this season.

Parker's side have struggled since he was appointed in December and have just one win in their last six games across all competitions.

Starting line-ups: Benfica (4-2-3-1) Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi (capt), Alejandro Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Chiquinho; Fredrik Aursnes, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Roger Schmidt (GER) Club Brugge (4-4-2) Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Abakar Sylla, Brandon Mechele, Bjorn Meijer; Tajon Buchanan, Casper Nielsen, Hans Vanaken (capt), Kamal Sowah; Roman Yaremchuk, Noa Lang Coach: Scott Parker (ENG) Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)