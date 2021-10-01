UrduPoint.com

Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of IPL Due To ‘bio-bubble’ Fatigue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:26 PM

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

The 42-year old batsman has confirmed the move saying that he want to focus on helping West Indies team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2021) West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle pulled out of the Indian Premier League due to “bubble fatigue” and would focus now on T20 World Cup, the latest reports said.

The 42-year old batsman who was playing for Punjab Kings since the big-bucks tournament started again in the United Arab Emirates last month.

In a statement Punjab Kings confirmed the move of Chris Gayle, saying that he pull out due to “bubble fatigue” as he was part of the franchise and was playing international cricket as well during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gayle scored 193 runs from 10 matches this season at an average of 21.

44.

Gale also said that he wanted some free time to mentally recharge and refresh himself.

“I want to refocus on helping my home team in the T20 World Cup, So I like take a breaki,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier, Gayle had released the music video of his new single “Punjabi Daddy” with the self-styled “Universe Boss” sporting traditional Indian dress and shaking a leg to the catchy tune.

The players during these difficult times of COVID-19 undergo strict bio-bubbles and they remain out of touch of the outer world.

