UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Police Detain 57 As Football Match With Argentina Provokes Riots - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Colombian Police Detain 57 as Football Match With Argentina Provokes Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A football match between Argentina and Colombia provoked riots in the Colombian city of Barranquilla as a result of which 11 people were injured and 57 detained, local media reported.

As reported by El Tiempo newspaper, protesters clashed with the police outside the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium on Tuesday, where at that time the Argentine and Colombian national teams were playing for a World Cup qualifier. Some started chanting "No peace, no football!" as quoted in the report.

The police reportedly responded by firing tear gas.

The main reason for the riots was that the authorities were allegedly trying to divert citizens' attention from the crisis in the country, the newspaper said.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which continued even after the authorities discarded the initiative.

The citizens have significantly expanded their demands. Labor and student organizations demand social reforms, better health care, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

The 2021 Copa America football matches, which were already postponed last year due to the pandemic, were supposed to take place in Argentina and Colombia. However, the South American Football Confederation denied Colombia the privilege of organizing the competition due to nationwide protests. Later, Argentina was also ruled out due to the epidemiological situation. It is expected that Brazil will host the 2021 competition.

Related Topics

Football Injured Firing World Riots Police Mobile Student Barranquilla Argentina Brazil Colombia April Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

20 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

24 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

41 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

54 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.