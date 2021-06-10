Colombian Police Detain 57 as Football Match With Argentina Provokes Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A football match between Argentina and Colombia provoked riots in the Colombian city of Barranquilla as a result of which 11 people were injured and 57 detained, local media reported.

As reported by El Tiempo newspaper, protesters clashed with the police outside the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium on Tuesday, where at that time the Argentine and Colombian national teams were playing for a World Cup qualifier. Some started chanting "No peace, no football!" as quoted in the report.

The police reportedly responded by firing tear gas.

The main reason for the riots was that the authorities were allegedly trying to divert citizens' attention from the crisis in the country, the newspaper said.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which continued even after the authorities discarded the initiative.

The citizens have significantly expanded their demands. Labor and student organizations demand social reforms, better health care, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

The 2021 Copa America football matches, which were already postponed last year due to the pandemic, were supposed to take place in Argentina and Colombia. However, the South American Football Confederation denied Colombia the privilege of organizing the competition due to nationwide protests. Later, Argentina was also ruled out due to the epidemiological situation. It is expected that Brazil will host the 2021 competition.