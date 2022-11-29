Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma, Kalabagh/Zacky Farm win openers

Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma and Kalabagh/Zacky Farm won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints that commenced here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma and Kalabagh/Zacky Farm won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints that commenced here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the opening day, Master Paints/Newage outsmarted Salam Polo team by 7-4. Juan Cruz Greguol played a hero's role in the winning side 's success as utilising his sublime form, he smashed in superb six goals while his teammate Adnan Jalil Azam contributed with one goal. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick of goals for Salam Polo team, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match, that proved a one-sided affair, In the second match, was fully dominated by Team Remington Pharma and outclassed Team Rijas Group by a huge margin of 11-4.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he played a brilliant game and pumped in excellent nine goals.

Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ahmed Zubair Butt were among other key contributors, who slammed in one goal apiece. Only Bilal Haye could manage to bang in a brace for Rijas Group, which had a handicap advantage of two goals.

In the third and final match of the opening day, Team Kalabagh/Zacky Farms overwhelmed Team 4 Corps by 10-5. Raja Jalal Arsalan did the magic with mallet and polo pony and hammered fatabulous nine goals while Maisam Haider Baloch and Nazar Dean Ali Khan converted one goal each from the winning team.

Muhammad Raza Behboudi scored three goals, Maj Faizan Tassaduq Bhutta and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana scored one goal each from team 4 Corps. Tomorrow (Wednesday), two important matches will be played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.