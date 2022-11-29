UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma, Kalabagh/Zacky Farm Win Openers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma, Kalabagh/Zacky Farm win openers

Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma and Kalabagh/Zacky Farm won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints that commenced here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma and Kalabagh/Zacky Farm won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints that commenced here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the opening day, Master Paints/Newage outsmarted Salam Polo team by 7-4. Juan Cruz Greguol played a hero's role in the winning side 's success as utilising his sublime form, he smashed in superb six goals while his teammate Adnan Jalil Azam contributed with one goal. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick of goals for Salam Polo team, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match, that proved a one-sided affair, In the second match, was fully dominated by Team Remington Pharma and outclassed Team Rijas Group by a huge margin of 11-4.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he played a brilliant game and pumped in excellent nine goals.

Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ahmed Zubair Butt were among other key contributors, who slammed in one goal apiece. Only Bilal Haye could manage to bang in a brace for Rijas Group, which had a handicap advantage of two goals.

In the third and final match of the opening day, Team Kalabagh/Zacky Farms overwhelmed Team 4 Corps by 10-5. Raja Jalal Arsalan did the magic with mallet and polo pony and hammered fatabulous nine goals while Maisam Haider Baloch and Nazar Dean Ali Khan converted one goal each from the winning team.

Muhammad Raza Behboudi scored three goals, Maj Faizan Tassaduq Bhutta and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana scored one goal each from team 4 Corps. Tomorrow (Wednesday), two important matches will be played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Related Topics

Polo From

Recent Stories

Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, Internationa ..

Iranian Diplomat to Discuss Regional, International Issues With Qatari Officials ..

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve ef ..

Pakistan Railway launches ERP system to improve efficiency

36 seconds ago
 Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovere ..

Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered

40 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 provides medical aid to 61 youth durin ..

Rescue 1122 provides medical aid to 61 youth during police recruitment tests

41 seconds ago
 Two more tests positive for Coronavirus

Two more tests positive for Coronavirus

34 minutes ago
 Punjab University to organise symposium on Nov 30t ..

Punjab University to organise symposium on Nov 30th

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.