UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps Win Openers

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

Barry's Diamond Paints and 4 Corps won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2021 sponsored by Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Barry's Diamond Paints and 4 Corps won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2021 sponsored by Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter, where both the teams matched fire-with-fire and fought till the end and after a tough battle, Barry's emerged as title winners against Faisal Funds with a narrow margin of 7-7.

Ernesto Oscar Trotz played key role in Barry's victory as he was superb with his mallet and pony and smashed in fabulous four goals while his teammate Hamza Mawaz Khan also remained instrumental in his side's win with his convincing contribution of three tremendous goals, while they had also a half goal handicap advantage. The other side's contribution came from Tomas Reinoso, Waqas Khan and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay all pumped in two goals each.

The second match of the day also proved to be a thrilling one, where Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints and Master Paints were equal at 7-all by the end of the fourth chukker and the match was then decided in the sudden death chukker, where Andres Fernandez Lorentte converted the match-winning goal and guided Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints to a well-deserving 8-7 triumph.

Both Saqib Khan Khakwani and Andres Fernandez Lorentte were the heroes of the day as they not only played superb polo from the winning side but also contributed with a quartet each to guide their side to a close victory. On the other hand, the losing side's contributions came from Bilal Haye (4 goals), Evan Power (2 goals) and Agah Musa Ali Khan (1 goal).

Raja Sami Ullah fired in four goals to steer 4 Corps to a narrow 5-4 win over BN Polo/Diamond Paints in the third and last match of the day. Besides Raja Sami Ullah's four goals, Haider Naseem was the only player who converted one goal from the winning team. From the losing side, Ahmed AliTiwana banged in two goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one goalapiece. Today (Wednesday), three more matches will be contested at Jinnah Polo Fields.

Related Topics

Polo Guide Waqas Khan Oscar All From

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

33 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet has expressed serious reservations ..

Federal Cabinet has expressed serious reservations over the videos circulating o ..

3 minutes ago
 Sudan security forces fire tear gas at demos again ..

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at demos against post-coup deal

3 minutes ago
 Lina Axelsson Kihlblom, Sweden's first trans minis ..

Lina Axelsson Kihlblom, Sweden's first trans minister

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police issues 94,931 fine ticket ..

Islamabad Traffic Police issues 94,931 fine tickets over major violations during ..

3 minutes ago
 Puppet Show for orphans begins at PNCA

Puppet Show for orphans begins at PNCA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.