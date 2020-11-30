UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Countermeasures At 2021 Tokyo Olympics To Cost Over $960Mln - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:54 PM

COVID-19 Countermeasures at 2021 Tokyo Olympics to Cost Over $960Mln - Reports

The Tokyo Games organizing committee has estimated that coronavirus measures at the 2021 Olympics will cost around 100 billion yen ($962 million), the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Tokyo Games organizing committee has estimated that coronavirus measures at the 2021 Olympics will cost around 100 billion Yen ($962 million), the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

The coronavirus-related expenses include health care infrastructure, including a testing system and procurement of equipment.

In total, the one-year postponement will push the total price tag of the games up by some 200 billion yen, according to the sources. The organizing committee, the Tokyo authorities and the Japanese government have yet to discuss how to share the additional burden.

A part of the sum is hoped to be raised from sponsor contributions and insurance damage claims.

The additional operating expenses include security of games venues, equipment rental and labor expenses.

Initially, the Olympics was expected to cost 1.35 trillion yen.

The Tokyo Games were postponed in March from 2020-2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled games are expected to take place from July 23-August 8.

Related Topics

Tokyo Price March July Olympics From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian cricket fan makes marriage proposal to Aust ..

12 minutes ago

Asia stocks drop as virus cases overshadow vaccine ..

21 seconds ago

Malaria gains at risk from coronavirus pandemic: U ..

23 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive kicks off in seven KP districts

26 seconds ago

Turkey's exports up 5.6% to $17.33B in Oct

28 seconds ago

Nigerian President Decries Deadly Jihadist Attack ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.