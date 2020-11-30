COVID-19 Countermeasures at 2021 Tokyo Olympics to Cost Over $960Mln - Reports

The Tokyo Games organizing committee has estimated that coronavirus measures at the 2021 Olympics will cost around 100 billion yen ($962 million), the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing informed sources

The coronavirus-related expenses include health care infrastructure, including a testing system and procurement of equipment.

In total, the one-year postponement will push the total price tag of the games up by some 200 billion yen, according to the sources. The organizing committee, the Tokyo authorities and the Japanese government have yet to discuss how to share the additional burden.

A part of the sum is hoped to be raised from sponsor contributions and insurance damage claims.

The additional operating expenses include security of games venues, equipment rental and labor expenses.

Initially, the Olympics was expected to cost 1.35 trillion yen.

The Tokyo Games were postponed in March from 2020-2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled games are expected to take place from July 23-August 8.