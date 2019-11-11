Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies ODI scoreboard

Final scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Afghanistan and West Indies in Lucknow on Monday

Zazai c Lewis b Paul 50 I. Zadran lbw b Joseph 2 R. Shah c Pooran b Paul 10 I. Alikhil b Paul 9 A. Afghan c Shepherd b Joseph 86 N. Zadran c King b Chase 30 M. Nabi not out 50 R. Khan c Walsh b Shepherd 0 Extras (b1, lb3, w8) 12 Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 249 Did not bat: S.

Ashraf, Y. Ahmadzai, M. Ur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Ibrahim), 2-45 (Rahmat), 3-65 (Alikhil), 4-74 (Hazratullah), 5-118 (Najibullah), 6-245 (Afghan), 7-249 (Rashid) Bowling: Joseph 9-1-59-2 (w1), Shepherd 9-0-47-1 (w3), Chase 10-0-24-1, Paul 10-2-44-3 (w3), Walsh 7-0-51-0, Pollard 5-0-20-0 (w1) West Indies (target 250) S.

Hope not out 109 E. Lewis lbw b Mujeeb 1 S. Hetmyer lbw b Mujeeb 0 B. King b Rashid 39 N. Pooran c Ibrahim b Ashraf 21 K. Pollard Najibullah b Nabi 32 R. Chase not out 42 Extras (b4, lb1, w4) 9 Total (5 wickets, 48.4 overs) 253 Did not bat: K.

Paul, A. Joseph, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lewis), 2-4 (Hetmyer), 3-68 (King), 4-119 (Pooran), 5-182 (Pollard) Bowling: Mujeeb 10-1-49-2 (w1), Yamin 8.4-1-49-0, Ashraf 10-0-57-1, Nabi 10-1-47-1, Rashid 10-0-46-1 Toss: West Indies result: West Indies won by five wickets Series: West Indies won the 3-match series 3-0 Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)tv Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)