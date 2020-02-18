UrduPoint.com
Cricket Committee’s First Meeting Of 2020 Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its first meeting of the year tomorrow, 19 February, at a local hotel in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its first meeting of the year tomorrow, 19 February, at a local hotel in Karachi.

This will be the first of the four gatherings that the revamped committee, under Iqbal Qasim, will hold in 2020.

Some of the items on the agenda of the meeting are:

i) Presentation by Misbah-ul-Haq, chief selector and head coach of Pakistan national men’s team, on the team’s performance since his appointment

ii) Update on women cricket by Urooj Mumtaz

iii) Review of the domestic season and of ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson’s report

The outcomes of the meeting will be shared on 20 February.

