Cricket: England V Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard

Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard

Completed scoreboard in the first day/night one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard in the first day/night one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday: Australia D.

Warner b Archer 6 A. Finch c Buttler b Wood 16 M. Stoinis c Buttler b Wood 43 M. Labuschagne lbw b Rashid 21 M. Marsh lbw b Wood 73 A. Carey c Billings b Rashid 10 G. Maxwell b Archer 77 P. Cummins c Morgan b Archer 9 M.

Starc not out 19 A. Zampa c and b Woakes 5 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (b8, lb2, w5) 15 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner), 2-43 (Finch), 3-80 (Stoinis), 4-103 (Labuschagne), 5-123 (Carey), 6-249 (Maxwell), 7-259 (Cummins), 8-273 (Marsh), 9-288 (Zampa) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-59-1 (1w); Archer 10-0-57-3 (3w); Wood 10-0-54-3 (1w); Moeen 10-0-59-0; Rashid 10-0-55-2 England (target: 295) J.

Roy c and b Hazlewood 3 J. Bairstow c Hazlewood b Zampa 84 J. Root c Carey b Hazlewood 1 E. Morgan c Maxwell b Zampa 23 J. Buttler c Labuschagne b Zampa 1 S.

Billings c Warner b Marsh 118 Moeen Ali c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 6 C.

Woakes c Maxwell b Zampa 10 A. Rashid c Maxwell b Cummins 5 J. Archer not out 8 Extras (lb10, nb1, w5) 16 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 275 Did not bat: M Wood Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Roy), 2-13 (Root), 3-55 (Morgan), 4-57 (Buttler), 5-170 (Bairstow), 6-182 (Moeen), 7-223 (Woakes), 8-234 (Rashid), 9-275 (Billings) Bowling: Starc 10-0-47-0 (1w); Hazlewood 10-3-26-3 (1w); Cummins 10-0-74-1 (1w); Zampa 10-0-55-4 (1w); Marsh 5-1-29-1; Maxwell 3-0-19-0 (1w); Stoinis 2-0-15-0 (1nb); Result: Australia won by 19 runs Player of the match: Josh Hazlewood (AUS) Series: Australia lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: England Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), David Millns (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining FixturesSep 13: 2nd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, d/n (1200 GMT)Sep 16: 3rd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, d/n (1200 GMT)

More Stories From Sports

