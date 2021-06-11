UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:18 PM

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday

Birmingham (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday: England 1st Innings (overnight: 258-7) R.

Burns c Latham b Boult 81 D. Sibley c Blundell b Henry 35 Z. Crawley c Mitchell b Wagner 0 J. Root c Blundell b Henry 4 O. Pope c Blundell b Patel 19 D. Lawrence not out 81 J. Bracey c Mitchell b Boult 0 O.

Stone lbw b Patel 20 M. Wood b Henry 41 S. Broad c Blundell b Boult 0 J.

Anderson lbw b Boult 4 Extras (b5, lb10, nb2, w1) 18 Total (all out, 101 overs, 436 mins) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Sibley), 2-73 (Crawley), 3-85 (Root), 4-127 (Pope), 5-169 (Burns), 6-175 (Bracey), 7-222 (Stone), 8-288 (Wood), 9-289 (Broad), 10-303 (Anderson) Bowling: Boult 29-6-85-4; Henry 26-7-78-3 (2nb, 1w); Wagner 21-6-68-1; Mitchell 11-2-23-0; Patel 14-4-34-2 New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)afp

Related Topics

Young Lawrence Conway Mitchell Anderson Henry Nicholls Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

6 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

22 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 1613.500 mln allocated for Commerce Division in ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

3 minutes ago

Rs6,027.351 mln allocated for 17 law, justice divi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.