Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Birmingham (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday: England 1st Innings (overnight: 258-7) R.

Burns c Latham b Boult 81 D. Sibley c Blundell b Henry 35 Z. Crawley c Mitchell b Wagner 0 J. Root c Blundell b Henry 4 O. Pope c Blundell b Patel 19 D. Lawrence not out 81 J. Bracey c Mitchell b Boult 0 O.

Stone lbw b Patel 20 M. Wood b Henry 41 S. Broad c Blundell b Boult 0 J.

Anderson lbw b Boult 4 Extras (b5, lb10, nb2, w1) 18 Total (all out, 101 overs, 436 mins) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Sibley), 2-73 (Crawley), 3-85 (Root), 4-127 (Pope), 5-169 (Burns), 6-175 (Bracey), 7-222 (Stone), 8-288 (Wood), 9-289 (Broad), 10-303 (Anderson) Bowling: Boult 29-6-85-4; Henry 26-7-78-3 (2nb, 1w); Wagner 21-6-68-1; Mitchell 11-2-23-0; Patel 14-4-34-2 New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wkt), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)afp