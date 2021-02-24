Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the day-night third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the day-night third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday: England 1st innings Z.

Crawley lbw b Patel 53 D. Sibley c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 J. Bairstow lbw b Patel 0 J. Root lbw b Ashwin 17 B. Stokes lbw b Patel 6 O. Pope b Ashwin 1 B. Foakes b Patel 12 J. Archer b Patel 11 J.

Leach c Pujara b Ashwin 3 S. Broad c Bumrah b Patel 3 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (48.4 overs, all out) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Sibley), 2-27 (Bairstow), 3-74 (Root), 4-80 (Crawley), 5-81 (Pope), 6-81 (Stokes), 7-93 (Patel), 8-98 (Leach), 9-105 (Broad), 10-112 (Foakes) Bowling: I.

Sharma 5-1-26-1 (nb1), Bumrah 6-3-19-0 (nb1), Patel 21.4-6-38-6, Ashwin 16-6-26-3 India 1st innings R. Sharma not out 57 S. Gill c Crawley b Archer 11 C. Pujara lbw b Leach 0 V. Kohli b Leach 27 A.

Rahane not out 1 Extras (b2, w1) 3 Total (33 overs, 3 wickets) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Gill), 2-34 (Pujara), 3-98 (Kohli) To bat: R. Pant, W. Sundar, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, J. Bumrah Bowling: Anderson 9-6-11-0, Broad 6-1-16-0, Archer 5-2-24-1, Leach 10-1-27-2, Stokes 3-0-19-0 (w1) Toss: England Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)