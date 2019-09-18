Cricket: India v South Africa T20 scoreboard

Chandigarh, India, Sept 18 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Chandigarh on Wednesday: South Africa R.

Hendricks c Sundar b Chahar 6 Q. de Kock c Kohli b Saini 52 T. Bavuma c Jadeja b Chahar 49 R. van der Dussen c & b Jadeja 1 D. Miller b H. Pandya 18 D. Pretorius not out 10 A. Phehlukwayo not out 8 Extras (lb5) 5 Total (5 wickets, 20 Overs) 149 Did not bat: A.

Phehlukwayo, B. Fortuin, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, T. Shamsi Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Hendricks), 2-88 (de Kock), 3-90 (Van der Dussen), 4-146 (Bavuma), 5-129 (Miller) Bowling: Sundar 3-0-19-0, Chahar 4-0-22-2, Saini 4-0-34-1, Jadeja 4-0-31-1, H.

Pandya 4-0-31-1, K.

Pandya 1-0-7-0 India (target 150) R. Sharma lbw b Phehlukwayo 12 S. Dhawan c Miller b Shamsi 40 V. Kohli not out 72 R. Pant c Shamsi b Fortuin 4 S. Iyer not out 16 Extras (lb2, w5) 7 Total (3 wickets, 19 overs) 151 Did not bat: H.

Pandya, K. Pandya, R. Jadeja, W. Sundar, D. Chahar, N. Saini Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Sharma), 2-94 (Dhawan), 3-104 (Pant) Bowling: Rabada 3-0-24-0 (w3), Nortje 3-0-27-0, Phehlukwayo 3-0-20-1 (w1), Pretorius 3-0-27-0, Shamsi 3-0-19-0 (w1), Fortuin 4-0-32-1 Toss: India result: India won by 7 wickets Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND) and Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)