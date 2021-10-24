Cricket lovers express huge anticipation for Pak-India match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A number of cricket lovers belonging to every field of life including youngsters and celebrities through media platforms expressed their huge anticipation for Pakistan-India match on Sunday, where fans had shared best wishes to their favorite Pakistani cricketers.

Millions of cricket lover in Pakistan and living abroad have been glued to their television sets to watch the world's greatest cricket rivalry of all time and expressed their jubilation by saying, "Pakistan keep the dream alive".

A cricket follower while talking to ptv hoped that the Pakistan batting lineup was strong enough to upstage India.

A young girl with showing her painted face with Pakistani flag had also expressed her high hopes for Pakistani team said that every player would have to play their role to beat India and we all Pakistanis were supporting our team green.

While millions are praying for the team they support, celebrities are also taking a keen interest in the match and sending their good wishes to the Pakistani team, said a social media user. "I love cricket and I am super excited for today's match, said a girl, adding, best wishes, support and immense love for our great Pakistani team".

A cricket match between Pakistan and India is no less than a battle, said a excited cricket fan, added, most of the sports outlets in major hotels have also made special arrangements to telecast the matches live on the bigscreen today.

"The Pakistani nation love cricket more than anything and every season of cricket match mostly youngsters preferred to wear flag designed T-shirts and painted faces just to support their teams", said another citizen.