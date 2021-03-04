UrduPoint.com
Cricket Tournament Kicks Off On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The All Sindh Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation cricket Tournament is going to start from Friday.

Montgomry Gymkhana will meet Liaquatabad Eaglets in the opening match of the tournament at TMC Ground, according to a communiqué.

In all 164 teams of the Sindh province were taking part in the tournament, which is being organized by the New Sangham Cricket Club.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Laiq Ahmed will inaugurate the tourney at 3p.m.

