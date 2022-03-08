Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday: England 57-4 (D. Lawrence 20, J. Root 13; K. Roach 2-31, J. Holder 1-0, J. Seales 1-11) v West Indies Toss: England