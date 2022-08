Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Friday

Brief scores from first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Friday: Bangladesh 303-2, 50 overs (Liton Das 81 retired hurt, Anamul Haque 73, Tamim Iqbal 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 52 not out) v Zimbabwe 307-5, 48.2 overs (S.

Raza 135 not out, I. Kaia 110) result: Zimbabwe won by five wicketsSeries: Zimbabwe lead three-match series 1-0