Cuba's Lopez Wins Fourth Olympic Wrestling Gold

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:28 PM

Cuba's Lopez wins fourth Olympic wrestling gold

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez won his fourth Olympic gold medal in the heavyweight category on Monday

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez won his fourth Olympic gold medal in the heavyweight category on Monday.

The 38-year-old beat Georgia's Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the final and joins a list of athletes including Carl Lewis (long jump), Al Oerter (discus) and swimming legend Michael Phelps (200m medley) to win golds in the same event in four straight Games.

"I feel happy, proud to be the best in the world and make history," said Lopez. "I've had a long career, working hard to make these goals and break this record."He will be 41 by the time of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but did not rule out a bid for a fifth gold.

"I don't want to say yes or no, but to everyone, Mijain is alive," Lopez added.

