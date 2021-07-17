UrduPoint.com
Czech Olympic Team Reports Covid Case Upon Landing In Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:29 PM

Czech Olympic team reports Covid case upon landing in Tokyo

An unnamed staff member of the Czech Olympic team tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Tokyo, the Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement on Saturday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :An unnamed staff member of the Czech Olympic team tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Tokyo, the Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, despite all measures we could not avoid this situation," said Martin Doktor, the Czech Olympic team head.

"All the other members of the team have tested negative and all athletes are OK in the Olympic Village," added the two-time Olympic champion in canoe sprint from Atlanta 1996.

The staff member had a positive antigen test at the airport and the infection was confirmed by a subsequent PCR analysis.

The man who has no symptoms of the disease is currently in isolation, just like several other team members identified as his close contacts from the plane.

Organizers said they had registered the first Covid-19 case in the Olympic Village earlier on Saturday, six days before the opening ceremony.

